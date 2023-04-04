RCTC students preparing for Auto Technician Car Auction

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) will hold its Auto Technician Car Auction April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Automotive Technician students have been busy getting the cars and trucks fixed up for auction day.

The vehicles are are donated by community members and the students fix them up. They are then sold at the auction with the money going back into the Automotive Technician Program.

Money raised will be used for purchasing supplies and technology.

The demand for auto technicians continues to be high. Right now, there are eight vehicles up for sale, but that number could increase by the date of the auction.

The program is nearly full and programs leader said gradates will have no issue with finding a job.

“The demand is really high right now. Almost on weekly basis, I get calls from dealerships and local shops asking for certified technicians.”

Mike Harding, RCTC Automotive Technician Program Leader

For more information on the auction and the program click here.

