Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday that beginning April 10 it will no longer require patients and staff to wear a facial mask.

According to Mayo Clinic, wearing a face mask will no longer be required in most patient care areas on Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.

Mayo Clinic will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings. High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic is evolving its policies due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations.

Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide.

People may still choose to wear masks if they choose.

You can find the announcement here.

