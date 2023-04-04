Major oil producers cutting production

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers in the Middle East have announced surprise oil production cuts totaling up over one million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, which will trickle down to pain at the pump.

Gas and diesel prices have jumped ten cents overnight across Rochester and surrounding stations as Wall Street reacted to the cuts.

The price for crude has been floating in the low to middle seventies per barrel as of late. It has jumped over eighty dollars a barrel Tuesday and some economists worry about going back to one hundred dollar per barrel, which would skyrocket pump prices like the summer of 2022 with prices near five dollars per gallon at the pump.

The average U.S. price right now is roughly $3.50 per gallon of regular, according to AAA, the production cut could mean gasoline going over $4 per gallon during the summer.

