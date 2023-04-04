Local World War II Veteran Celebrates 100 years old

She served two years during the war in the navy in the hospital corps during those uncertain...
She served two years during the war in the navy in the hospital corps during those uncertain times.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a very special day for a World War two veteran in our area.

Dorothy Lassig in Stewartville is celebrating 100 years with her friends and family.

She served two years during the war in the navy in the hospital corps during those uncertain times.

“Although people didn’t understand while we girls were in there, it was important as we were taking the place of men, so they could go to the front,” said Lassig.

She served two years during the war in the navy in the hospital corps during those uncertain...
She served two years during the war in the navy in the hospital corps during those uncertain times.(KTTC)

While we did ask Dorothy for any wise words about what she did to live so long, she did share some humor about our current world status.

“People have asked me if I want to go back to the old days, I say no, been there done that. I don’t wanna go back, I would like to say a lot of this wireless stuff has gotten us into a lot of trouble,” laughed Lassig.

According to the National World War Two Museum their are under roughly 3.800 World War Two veterans in Minnesota and a little over 1,700 in Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Winona police release more information on missing woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl

Latest News

Chatfield
High school spring sports return to Southeast Minnesota
Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January.
A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February
Local pizzeria, community support family impacted by house fire
Rochester pizzeria giving back to families, one slice at a time
NWS Spotter Training
Getting trained on how to storm spot could save lives