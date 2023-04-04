Kids With Courage Preview: Can you “Be the Match” for Ari?

Ari Chambers-Baltz
Ari Chambers-Baltz(Chambers Family)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC brings you our “Kids With Courage” special reports on the last Wednesday of every month. We’ll do the same in April. But this month’s 22-year-old honoree’s story is rather time-sensitive.

Ari Chambers-Baltz has Hyper IgM Syndrome, which means he essentially doesn’t have a working immune system.

He needs a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. His care team would like his transplant to happen before the end of May to prevent further organ damage.

That’s why Ari’s Rochester-based grandparents, Sharon and Craig Chambers, have been hosting all sorts of “Be the Match” drives across the state. Locations have ranged from Apache Mall to college campuses.

They swab people to see if they’re a match for Ari.

“Ari needs a transplant. That’s our motivation. We want to save his life. And along the way, we can help save the life of other people,” said Sharon.

The Chambers said Ari’s care team is looking for a donor between the ages of 18-40, but the younger the better.

Monday night, KTTC’s Caitlin Alexander did a swab to be sent to “Be the Match,” to show it takes just a few minutes of anyone’s time.

To see if you are a match for Ari, you may visit this website to get started.

You may also text ARI MN to 61474 .

Be the Match event at Apache Mall
Be the Match event at Apache Mall(Chambers Family)

