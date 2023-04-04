High school spring sports return to Southeast Minnesota

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – With the crack of the bat, opening day for high school teams is here.

“Especially after all the snow we’ve gotten, just excited to be back out here on dirt,” said Chatfield softball player Claire Springer.

The Chatfield Gopher Softball team began its state title defense Monday with new faces, but the same goal in mind. To players and fans in the stands, there was an added excitement over the weather.

“It’s great, best time of the year,” said Sue Dornack, grandmother of one Chatfield player. “Softball, baseball seasons are great.”

Players also mentioned how the fields are in good shape, in spite of the rain.

“Our coach, he comes out here all the time, and he’s always working on it,” said Chatfield softball player Alexis Hinckley. “Even today, it looks better than it did last week.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.