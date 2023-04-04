Education First talks student exchange program on Midwest Access

Education First welcomes exchange students
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Education First is a high school student exchange program looking for host families throughout the United States.

Currently, Education First has about 50 exchange students in the United States and about 60 students placed throughout Minnesota that will be arriving in the fall.

Kris De Mattos, Regional Manager for Education First, joined Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the program.

You can learn more here.

