Bleu Duck Kitchen hosts Easter Brunch this Sunday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults and $15 for children.
You can reserve a table here.
Here’s a look at the menu.
Oyster Station: Mignonette / Cocktail Sauce / Lemon / Crackers
Smoked Salmon Board: Dilled Cream Cheese / Capers / Pickled Onions / HB Egg / Mini Bagels
Caprese Salad: Sliced Tomato / Basil / Burrata / Olive Oil / Balsamic
Mixed Greens Salad: Strawberries / Onion / Blue Cheese / Walnuts / Vinaigrette
Roasted Asparagus: Egg Salad / Everything Bagel Topping
Croissant Bread Pudding: Blueberry Sauce / Whipped Cream
Pork Belly Hash: Peppers / Onions / Potatoes / Cajun Hollandaise
Biscuits and Gravy: Cheddar Ranch Biscuits / Sausage Gravy
Chimichurri Potatoes: Gouda Cheese / Onion / Radish
Bourbon Maple Glazed Ham
Scrambled Eggs Bacon & Sausage Roasted Breakfast Potatoes
Assorted Desserts & Pastries
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.