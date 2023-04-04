Bleu Duck Kitchen hosts Easter Brunch this Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults and $15 for children.

You can reserve a table here.

Here’s a look at the menu.

Oyster Station: Mignonette / Cocktail Sauce / Lemon / Crackers

Smoked Salmon Board: Dilled Cream Cheese / Capers / Pickled Onions / HB Egg / Mini Bagels

Caprese Salad: Sliced Tomato / Basil / Burrata / Olive Oil / Balsamic

Mixed Greens Salad: Strawberries / Onion / Blue Cheese / Walnuts / Vinaigrette

Roasted Asparagus: Egg Salad / Everything Bagel Topping

Croissant Bread Pudding: Blueberry Sauce / Whipped Cream

Pork Belly Hash: Peppers / Onions / Potatoes / Cajun Hollandaise

Biscuits and Gravy: Cheddar Ranch Biscuits / Sausage Gravy

Chimichurri Potatoes: Gouda Cheese / Onion / Radish

Bourbon Maple Glazed Ham

Scrambled Eggs Bacon & Sausage Roasted Breakfast Potatoes

Assorted Desserts & Pastries

