Bird flu makes first appearance of the year in Minnesota

The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central...
The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central Minnesota, the board said. The site was quarantined and the 114 birds on the premises — mostly chickens — were destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bird flu has returned to Minnesota less than four months after the deadly poultry disease was last detected in the state, the Board of Animal Health said Monday.

The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central Minnesota, the board said. The site was quarantined and the 114 birds on the premises — mostly chickens — were destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Minnesota’s last previous detection was in a backyard flock in Redwood County of southwestern Minnesota in December.

“We were fortunate to get a reprieve from the virus during the past few months,” Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior poultry veterinarian, said in a statement. “We’ve been anticipating the return of the virus and are recalling our partner resources back to the fight. We continue to call on anyone who owns birds to stand up their biosecurity, especially during these next couple months.”

The outbreak began last year, driving up egg and poultry prices, and forcing the slaughter of more than 58 million birds across the country to limit the spread of the virus. With the outbreak entering its second year, and the spring migratory season for wild birds looming, there is no end in sight. And there is little farmers can do beyond the steps they have already taken to try to keep the virus out.

Officials say bird flu doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Winona police release more information on missing woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl

Latest News

Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
For 17 seasons, Troy Bendt has owned the famous Barney’s drive-in in Waseca. He is now looking...
Barney’s Drive-in up for sale
Finding a Match for Ari
MATCH FOR ARI
High school spring sports return to Southeast Minnesota