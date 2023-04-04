Barney’s Drive-in up for sale

For 17 seasons, Troy Bendt has owned the famous Barney’s drive-in in Waseca. He is now looking to hand the keys to someone else.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca staple, Barney’s Drive-in, is looking for a new owner to continue the legacy.

After 16 years, the owner, Troy Bendt, is ready to pass the restaurant down.

“They say, you know, ‘I was here 70 years ago,’” said Bendt. “‘I worked here 75 years ago.’ We get that a lot, you know that and they move away or whatever and they come back and it’s still open we get that a lot.”

“All the different stuff that we were able to do,” said Bendt, “You know the drive-in movie nights and the car shows and the duck boat.”

“Oh, it’s really tough to leave,” admitted Bendt. “I don’t want to. I’d love to stay here and stuff. But like I said, I got other things going on and that’s it. Just other things going on.”

Sitting along Old Highway 14, Barney’s Drive-in has a fixture in Waseca for over 80 years.

The owner wants that legacy to continue.

“I would like to keep it as Barney’s,” said Bendt.

Barney’s Drive-in holds a lot of memories for the community.

“To watch the kids grow up. I mean they start at 15 years old here and watch them, you know for 17 years now,” said Bendt. “I like the ones that used to work here 70 years ago and the stories they would tell us.”

Which is why the owner plans on keeping it open until they find a buyer.

“I don’t expect to sell tomorrow, added” So if it’s one to three years, I don’t care.”

If the weather allows it, Barney’s Drive in is hoping to open this weekend.

