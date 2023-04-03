Windy, wet midweek; much warmer Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the work week on a tranquil note with some pleasant early April weather in the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine and a slight northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is within the range of the seasonal average.

Expect breaks of sunshine today with high temps in the 40s. (KTTC)

Clouds will continue to thicken tonight as a large storm system bears down on the area. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light north winds.

Rain showers will develop Tuesday morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon, driven by intense wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow with east winds that will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times adding an extra chill to the air. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon as well. A few evening thunderstorms may produce some small hail. Strong to severe storms will be possible in northeast Iowa where the Storm Prediction Center has indicated the risk for severe weather is at level one of five on their scale. Much more widespread severe weather is expected to the south and east.

Wind will be rather gusty for much of Tuesday. (KTTC)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday, especially in northeast Iowa locally. (KTTC)

We’ll start the day Wednesday with rain and some light snow showers as temperatures fall from the 40s to the 30s. Readings by day’s end will be in the low 30s while strong west winds will reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. Wind chill values for most of the day will be in the teens and 20s.

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s this week with gusty winds until we warm up over Easter weekend. (KTTC)

After a sunny, but blustery and cold Thursday, temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Friday. The rest of the upcoming weekend will be rather mild for early April standards. Expect sunshine on Saturday with occasional sunshine and clouds on Easter Sunday and high temperatures for both days will be around 60 degrees. A stray shower or two will be possible early Sunday morning, but the bulk of the day will be breezy, but mainly pleasant.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible early Wednesday and a slight chance of rain can be expected early on Easter Sunday. (KTTC)

After a relatively cool week, temps in the upcoming week will be quite a bit warmer. (KTTC)

