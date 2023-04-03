Turning addiction into art new grassroots creative initiation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A group of Minnesotans are harnessing creativity for a cause.

Highly Favored Magazine is a new grassroots arts movement highlighting diverse voices from across Minnesota to open up the conversation on substance use – and lower barriers to compassion and understanding.

Jesse Veils Co-Founder, Creative Director and Staff Writer and Andrew Stam Co-Founder, Marketing Director and Staff Writer joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about the initiative.

