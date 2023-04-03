Turning addiction into art new grassroots creative initiation

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A group of Minnesotans are harnessing creativity for a cause.

Highly Favored Magazine is a new grassroots arts movement highlighting diverse voices from across Minnesota to open up the conversation on substance use – and lower barriers to compassion and understanding.

Jesse Veils Co-Founder, Creative Director and Staff Writer and Andrew Stam Co-Founder, Marketing Director and Staff Writer joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about the initiative.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob...
Arizona man convicted killing 4 people in Minnesota
A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft

Latest News

Turning addiction into art new grassroots creative initiation
Turning addiction into art new grassroots creative initiation
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Pine Island flooding
Pine Island mayor discusses spring flooding
Pine Island mayor discusses spring flooding
Pine Island mayor discusses spring flooding