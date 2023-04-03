Tracking midweek wind, rain, and thunder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the work week on a bright and tranquil note with some pleasant early April weather in the area. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with a slight northwest breeze and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s, which is within the range of the seasonal average.

Clouds will continue to thicken tonight as a large storm system bears down on the area. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light north winds. Rain showers will develop Tuesday morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon, driven by intense wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow with east winds that will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times adding an extra chill to the air. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon as well. A few evening thunderstorms may produce some small hail. Strong to severe storms will be possible in northeast Iowa where the Storm Prediction Center has indicated the risk for severe weather is at level one of five on their scale. Much more widespread severe weather is expected to the south and east.

We’ll start the day Wednesday with rain and some light snow showers as temperatures fall from the 40s to the 30s. Readings by day’s end will be in the low 30s while strong west winds will reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. Wind chill values for most of the day will be in the teens and 20s.

After a sunny, but blustery and cold Thursday, temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Friday.

The rest of the upcoming weekend will be rather mild for early April standards. Expect sunshine on Saturday with occasional sunshine and clouds on Easter Sunday and high temperatures for both days will be around 60 degrees. A stray shower or two will be possible early Sunday morning, but the bulk of the day will be breezy, but mainly pleasant.

