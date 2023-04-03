Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday; Strong winds on Wednesday

The 60s could return this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another strong weather-maker is expected to impact the upper Midwest on Tuesday. This system could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to Iowa and Illinois with heavy snowfall in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Severe risk and winter alerts
Severe risk and winter alerts(KTTC)

SE MN and NE IA are sandwiched between the severe risk and the heavy snowfall potential. The current severe weather outlook places the “highest” threat through central and eastern Iowa. This threat stretches into western Illinois too. We could have a couple of stronger storms in NE Iowa that we will be keeping a close eye on.

The National Weather Service has already issued winter weather alerts to our northwest. I do think we’ll miss out on most if not all of the snowfall with this system.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

We will see some showers and storms roll through the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.10-0.50″ across SE MN and NE IA.

Wind Gusts Tuesday
Wind Gusts Tuesday(KTTC)

Winds will be an issue Tuesday and into Wednesday. Gusts could reach near 30-40 mph on Tuesday with even stronger winds to follow on Wednesday.

Wind gusts on Wednesday
Wind gusts on Wednesday(KTTC)

Wind gusts could reach around 45-55 mph through the day on Wednesday. I would not be surprised if the National Weather Service issues a Wind Advisory for Wednesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

