Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested after attempting to flee from police Sunday afternoon.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), 28-year-old Abdisalan Hilowle of Rochester was parked in the parking lot of Valhalla Apartments at 4:05 p.m. when police found him nodding off with tin foil on his lap in the driver’s seat. A female was also sitting in the rear passenger seat.

Rochester Police said they could see a clear bag containing a white substance and told Hilowle to put his hands on the steering wheel.

Hilowle disobeyed and tried to run away while attempting to get rid of the drug paraphernalia.

Officers caught him and he was arrested and put in Olmsted County jail.

124 m30 pills (oxycodone laced with fentanyl) and 9 grams of cocaine were discovered.

