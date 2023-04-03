Rochester family displaced after fire pick up pieces

Rochester family displaced after fire now start to pick up the pieces.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester family of three has been displaced from their home of more than five years due to a cooking fire.

What used to be a place of family; now only skeleton, covered in soot.

“Everything is pretty much gone,” Arielle Adams said.

The Adams family lost many of their belongings in a fire that broke out Friday night in their northwest Rochester home. Arielle Adams needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to carry this; I’m still trying to process everything,” Arielle Adams explained.

Now, the family is packing their life into trash bags. Arielle Adams explained her family is very close and getting rid of their things is painful.

Worried about where to go, the landlord doesn’t make it any easier, still asking for rent.

“It tears me up because like I said this is a lot,” Arielle Adams said. The family lost almost everything, but thankfully will keep the memories made in the home.

“We had a lot of memories in this house, and it does make me really emotional,” Arielle Adams said.

The family said they hope to find a safe place for their two cats.

“My mind is running like a million miles an hour, so much to think about, so much, what are we going to do after everything is moved out,” Arielle Adams said.

The Adams will be staying with other family until they find a new place or able to move back into the home that burned.

To help the family, you can reach them through Facebook at Arielle Danielle Adams.

Related Stories
RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester

Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at a house in northwest Rochester Friday night.

Fire generic

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft
Fewer new EVs will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under the rules proposed Friday.
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Fire generic
RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob...
Arizona man convicted killing 4 people in Minnesota

Latest News

Eagle nest falls
EagleCam nest falls, chick found deceased
Increases were also seen in the U.S. Navy and the Marines, renewing concerns about the fitness...
Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob...
Arizona man convicted killing 4 people in Minnesota
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert...
At least 27 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South