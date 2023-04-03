Rochester family displaced after fire pick up pieces

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester family of three has been displaced from their home of more than five years due to a cooking fire.

What used to be a place of family; now only skeleton, covered in soot.

“Everything is pretty much gone,” Arielle Adams said.

The Adams family lost many of their belongings in a fire that broke out Friday night in their northwest Rochester home. Arielle Adams needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to carry this; I’m still trying to process everything,” Arielle Adams explained.

Now, the family is packing their life into trash bags. Arielle Adams explained her family is very close and getting rid of their things is painful.

Worried about where to go, the landlord doesn’t make it any easier, still asking for rent.

“It tears me up because like I said this is a lot,” Arielle Adams said. The family lost almost everything, but thankfully will keep the memories made in the home.

“We had a lot of memories in this house, and it does make me really emotional,” Arielle Adams said.

The family said they hope to find a safe place for their two cats.

“My mind is running like a million miles an hour, so much to think about, so much, what are we going to do after everything is moved out,” Arielle Adams said.

The Adams will be staying with other family until they find a new place or able to move back into the home that burned.

To help the family, you can reach them through Facebook at Arielle Danielle Adams.

