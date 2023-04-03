Prescribed burn begins on Highway 56 near Le Roy

Prescribed burn begins on Highway 56 near Le Roy
Prescribed burn begins on Highway 56 near Le Roy(KWCH)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LE ROY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is notifying motorists on Highway 56 near Le Roy that they may see smoke from crews conducting a prescribed burn in Mower County on Monday, April 3.

Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, slow down and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.

There may be lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.

MnDOT advises motorists to:

  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
  • Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

