Pine Island mayor discusses spring flooding

Pine Island flooding
Pine Island flooding(Grace Walker)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Snow has started to melt in the Midwest which has resulted in flooding in multiple areas.

One town experiencing spring flooding is Pine Island.

KTTC met with Pine Island Mayor David Friese Monday to talk about what the town does to prevent flood damage and to control the melting snow.

Below are some photos submitted of the flooding in the Pine Island parks.

