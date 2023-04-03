PEM students secure top five spot for Escape The Vape contest

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Three students from Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) are finalists in a statewide video contest called Escape the Vape.

More than 650 students submitted 30-second videos about the dangers of vaping and these PEM boys have made the top five.

Cameron Bluhm, Ryan Gostonczik and William Ryan (kttc)

They were on their way back from state One Act when they came up with the idea for their video.

“We just threw out the idea. We found a beat on YouTube and just went from there,” PEM junior William Ryan said.

Their video pairs together a catchy rap with a gloomy ending shot.

“We put a good amount of time and effort into it. We stood out in the snow for half an hour,” PEM senior Ryan Gostonczik said.

The boys say they’ve seen a lot of support for the video.

“I think we got the call Friday before that we made it. We were all super stoked,” PEM senior Cameron Bluhm said.

“I didn’t ever think it would become anything as big as it has, but it’s exciting,” Ryan said.

“Classmates that I’ve never even talked to have been mentioning that they voted which is really cool to know that we have that kind of support,” Gostonczik said.

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 teens vape daily, and the guys say it’s still pretty common at their school.

“You’ll go into the bathroom, and you’ll smell it, and it will be in the air. You can just kind of tell,” Ryan said.

“The way that vapes were advertised and how the flavors are and everything. It just really appeals to younger kids,” Gostonczik said.

The PEM teams hopes their message can reach young people in a more relatable way.

“It’s not some PSA about this fact, this fact and this fact. It’s fun. It’s entertaining, and we still get a good point across,” Bluhm said.

And as for their thoughts on the competition...

“Our videos has the most views so we’re hoping that’s a good sign,” Gostonczik said.

Voting for the contest ends on April 6, and the winner will be announced on April 7. The winner will get $500 to split between themselves and another $500 to give back to the school. The boys said if they win, they will award the prize money to their school’s One Act program. Vote for the PEM team here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.