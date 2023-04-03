Mason City crime rate decreases

Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Preliminary data from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) showed Mason City experienced a decrease in crime last year.

According to the City of Mason City, there was a 9% drop in overall crime in 2022 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of arrests increased by 8%.

The report showed a continuation of a slight downward trend in area crime each of the last four years.

“The perception can be otherwise, but the data shows the good work of our law enforcement officers, public safety officials and the community at large. The data tells a story of a safe city that is getting safer.”

Mayor Bill Schickel

A total of 1,676 offenses were reported last year compared to 1,844 the previous year.

Crimes against a person decreased by 3% while crimes against property were down 12%.

A category called crime against society increased by 9%. This category includes gambling, prostitution and drug violations.

Recent crime fighting initiatives by the Mason City Police Department have included a Community Camera Program where you can register your security camera with the Police Department, Porch Pirate Prevention by providing the Police Department as a mailing address during the holidays and Safe City Solutions which uses technology for things like gunshot detection.

“Our community is really where public safety starts. We appreciate the effort and support of local residents who help us make Mason City a great place to live and to raise a family. We are looking forward to the additional support these new initiatives will give us as we work to hold accountable those who choose to engage in criminal activity.”

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley

The best way the community can help this trend continue is by reporting suspicious activity to the dispatch non-emergency number, 641-421-3000. As always, in the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

