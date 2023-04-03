Firefighters respond to fire at Oakridge Meridian Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was hurt in an early morning fire in Northeast Rochester that left behind $300,000 in damage.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. Monday at the Oakridge Meridian Center in the 4800 Block of 48th Street NE.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, staff and residents evacuated the main building and reported a fire in a wall. They tried to extinguish it with an extinguisher but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters found fire in a chimney flue that had failed and light to moderate smoke was found on all levels and in an attic area.

There was also an area on the first floor that had moderate fire damage to one room because of heat extending from the flue into a wall and ceiling space.

Firefighters also opened up wall space around the chimney on all levels of the building to make sure there was no further fire extension.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Elgin Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross and the City of Rochester Emergency Management are working to help displaced residents. RFD says most are being transferred to another partner facility.

