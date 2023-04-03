EagleCam nest falls, chick found deceased

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Early Sunday morning the DNR EagleCam nest fell. DNR staff immediately went to the site where a chick was found dead. The DNR took the bird into possession.

The DNR does not know why the nest fell, but after seeing the site have a few theories. DNR believes the nest became too heavy with snow or an adult eagle interrupted the nest.

“This is an emotional time for all of us, but please refrain from visiting the nest. This was already a major disturbance for the eagles and many visitors will only cause more stress. The nest is on state land and is both State and Federally protected. Trespassing is not allowed in the area.”

The DNR said the EagleCam will return with a new nest in the same or different location.

