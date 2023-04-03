Certified hypnotherapist joins Midwest Access

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Centered Hypnotherapy is located in the Empowered Wellness and Fitness Studio off of Highway 14 in SW Rochester. They offer a variety of hypnotherapy services aimed at helping people with anxiety, stress, and even relationships.

Hypnotherapist Adam Lien joins Midwest Access live to showcase some of the work his therapy center does.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob...
Arizona man convicted killing 4 people in Minnesota
A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft

Latest News

Pine Island flooding
Pine Island mayor discusses spring flooding
Pine Island flooding
Pine Island flooding
Byron Event at Somerby Golf
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman