Bunny photo experience on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Easter bunny and Chris Landtroop, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Cherry Hill Programs, joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about the bunny photo experience.

Where is Bunny is a photography experience company that has photoshoots with the Easter bunny and collects donations for groups such as The Humane Society of the Unites States, Autism Speaks and Autism Speaks Canada, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can find more information on photo parties and photo packages here.

