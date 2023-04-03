14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – A 14-year-old boy has died after getting stuck in a sand hole in rural Kellogg last week.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:37 p.m. on March 28 a caller stated that a 14-year-old boy was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies arrived and started life saving measures on the boy. The boy was in serious condition at St. Marys in Rochester.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, April 3 that the boy died from the accident.

Kellogg first responders, Wabasha Ambulance service, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One assisted on the call.

