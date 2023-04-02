Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity

(Associated Press) - Obesity in the U.S. military surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent research shows that nearly 10,000 active duty Army soldiers became newly obese between February 2019 and June 2021, after restricted duty and limited exercise led to higher body mass scores.

Increases were also seen in the U.S. Navy and the Marines, renewing concerns about the fitness of America’s fighting forces.

The solutions are the same as for civilians, experts say: Recognize obesity is a chronic disease and provide targeted treatments that include diet and exercise and new medications.

