Mild and windy Sunday; Next weather-maker arrives for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are looking ahead to a quiet and pleasant Sunday across the region following an active end to the work week. Here’s a recap of the rain and snow our area received. First, the daily rainfall record was broken in Rochester on Friday. RST received 2.15″ of rainfall on March 31, which broke the previous record set back in 1993.

Record rainfall (KTTC)

Second, snowfall amounts ranged from just a few tenths of an inch to around 5.5″ in southeast Minnesota. Little to no snow accumulation was received in northern Iowa.

Snowfall reports (KTTC)

As for Sunday, a beautiful day is in store for the region with partly sunny skies and above-normal temperatures in the 50s. Today will likely be the first day of the season that Rochester cracks the 50-degree mark! Winds will also be strong once again, out of the south at 15-25 mph and gust up to 40 mph.

Wind forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, conditions stay mild with temperatures in the mid-30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with blustery southwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph.

Pleasant weather continues into Monday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

Our weather pattern will become more active for Tuesday and Wednesday as we track yet another midweek weather-maker. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with the potential for a few strong storms in northeast Iowa. An isolated wintry mix is possible for Wednesday. Temperatures on both days will be in the low to mid-40s with strong winds.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Following an active midweek, conditions are expected to become much quieter for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be on the chilly side Thursday as afternoon highs settle into the upper 30s. Temperatures will gradually rebound to near seasonal levels in the upper 40s and 50s for Friday and the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.