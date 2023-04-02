At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert...
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) - Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.

People throughout the region were stunned with the scope of the damage. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and lay waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country.

The dead included nine in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, four in Illinois and three in nearby Sullivan, Indiana. Other deaths were reported elsewhere in Tennessee and in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft
Fire generic
RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester
Fewer new EVs will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under the rules proposed Friday.
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob...
Arizona man convicted killing 4 people in Minnesota
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say