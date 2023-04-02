Fools Five Race in Lewiston sees strong turnout Saturday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s April Fools’ Day and that meant it was once again time for the Fools Five Race in Lewiston on Saturday.

The race was family-friendly, consisting of a one-mile race and an 8k race.

Participants were encouraged to raise at least $20 toward the event.

All donations went towards cancer research, and between the auction that took place on March 31st, and the race, over 90-thousand dollars were raised.

Of the $90,000, $37,000 will be going to the local cancer support group.

Although the day started out snowy, over 1,000 runners showed up to take part in the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Weather: Severe Storms Today, Heavy Snow Tonight
Fire generic
RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester
Washington Medical Emergency
Washington Elementary volunteer dies after medical emergency
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Nana Gogo Toybrary Egg Hunt
Early Easter fun at Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester
Easter Egg Hunt Nana Gogo
NANA GOGO EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Fools Five Race
FOOLS FIVE RACE
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman