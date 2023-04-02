Fools Five Race in Lewiston sees strong turnout Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s April Fools’ Day and that meant it was once again time for the Fools Five Race in Lewiston on Saturday.

The race was family-friendly, consisting of a one-mile race and an 8k race.

Participants were encouraged to raise at least $20 toward the event.

All donations went towards cancer research, and between the auction that took place on March 31st, and the race, over 90-thousand dollars were raised.

Of the $90,000, $37,000 will be going to the local cancer support group.

Although the day started out snowy, over 1,000 runners showed up to take part in the event.

