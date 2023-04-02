ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families got into some early Easter fun at Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester on Saturday.

At the event, kids were able to participate in some Easter crafts and sensory play.

There was also an Easter egg hunt with kiddos searching high and low, inside toyboxes and unexpected places for eggs.

Prizes were awarded for finding eggs.

Pavs Kumar, owner of Nana Gogo Toybrary, mentioned, “We sold out. I think we have about thirty kids here and then you add the adults. You know, it’s a great turnout, but we also want to maintain the toybrary as a cozy space, and so it’s, you know, a warm gathering in a large living room type space. And I think the kids have had a lot of fun on a snowy day hunting for eggs indoors.”

A schedule of events at Nana Gogo Toybrary can be found here.

