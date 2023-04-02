Below normal temperatures ahead; Tracking another midweek weather-maker

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although today has been quite windy, conditions will calm a bit through the overnight hours with winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region will be spread throughout the 30s. Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will be a bit cooler than on Sunday, but still comfortable, in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but a peek of sunshine or two cannot be ruled out. A few stray rain showers are possible across northeast Iowa, but overall conditions are looking to be quiet throughout the day.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Widespread rainfall returns to the region on Tuesday with the chance for thunderstorms also possible throughout the afternoon. As the system exits the region, isolated showers of rain/snow mix are possible on Wednesday. Strong winds will stick around with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible throughout the day Wednesday. Conditions are looking to be dry to round out the week with temperatures warming back into the 40s and 50s by next weekend.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

