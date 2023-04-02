Below normal temperatures ahead; Tracking another midweek weather-maker

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although today has been quite windy, conditions will calm a bit through the overnight hours with winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region will be spread throughout the 30s. Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will be a bit cooler than on Sunday, but still comfortable, in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but a peek of sunshine or two cannot be ruled out. A few stray rain showers are possible across northeast Iowa, but overall conditions are looking to be quiet throughout the day.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Widespread rainfall returns to the region on Tuesday with the chance for thunderstorms also possible throughout the afternoon. As the system exits the region, isolated showers of rain/snow mix are possible on Wednesday. Strong winds will stick around with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible throughout the day Wednesday. Conditions are looking to be dry to round out the week with temperatures warming back into the 40s and 50s by next weekend.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
Company out thousands after construction site theft
Fewer new EVs will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under the rules proposed Friday.
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Fire generic
RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Wind forecast
Mild and windy Sunday; Next weather-maker arrives for the midweek
Sarah's 6am Sunday Forecast - 4/2/23
Sarah's 6am Sunday Forecast - 4/2/23
10PM WX KTTC SAT
10PM WX KTTC SAT
Extended Forecast
Warming up Sunday; Up and down temperatures next week