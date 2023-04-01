Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with finding a missing woman.

According to authorities, Madeline Jane Kingsbury has not been seen since the early morning of March 31.

Police are asking anyone with information on where she may be to call the Winona police department at 507-457-6492, or to contact Crime Stoppers at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530.

