Warming up Sunday; Up and down temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather the past few days has been interesting, to say the least, with strong winds, severe storms, and then snow across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Winds across the region Friday night into Saturday made their way into the 40s, pushing 50 miles per hour in some places. Strong winds will stick around throughout the week with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible some days.

Peak Wind Reports (KTTC)

Rain transitioned to snow late last night, with accumulating snow across parts of the region. Some areas only saw a dusting of snow, but others reported over six inches of snowfall. At KTTC, in northwest Rochester, we received four inches of snow.

Snowfall Reports (KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the 20s, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy, from the south between five and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

The strong southerly winds will help to filter warmer air into the region, with high temperatures Sunday becoming more seasonal. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s. Winds will continue to be strong, from the southwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Windy conditions will continue through the week. Rain and possible thunderstorms are looking likely on Tuesday with isolated areas of wintry mix on Wednesday. Temperatures will follow an up-and-down trend through the week, ending up back in the 50s by next Saturday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

