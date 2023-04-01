Snowfall ends early this morning; Quieter conditions settle in for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a very complex storm system move through the region Friday afternoon and this morning. Light snow showers are possible across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa through 8 am. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day reveling pleasant sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with strong north winds at 10-20 mph and gusts near 45 mph.

24-hour wind speeds (KTTC)

Travel will be difficult across the region throughout the morning as strong winds create blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibility. Snow and slush-covered roads are expected area-wide with periodic icy spots. Conditions will slowly improve through the late morning and travel is expected to become more normal later in the day. Use extra caution on the roads today.

Travel impacts (KTTC)

Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be somewhat lighter, but still blustery out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Much quieter and warmer conditions are in store for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Daytime temperatures will warm near seasonal values in the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with strong south winds at 15-25 mph and gusts near 40 mph. Seasonal temperatures in the mid and upper 40s remain for the start of the work week on Monday with partly sunny skies. Should temperatures hit 50 on Sunday, that would be the first 50-degree day of the season for many locations, including Rochester.

Another weather-maker is set to arrive in our area for the midweek with the chance for rain, thunderstorms, snow, and a wintry mix. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms is possible Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s. The chance for a wintry mix and maybe snowfall is possible early Wednesday.

The latter half of the week is looking quieter with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid-50s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

