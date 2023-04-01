RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at a house in northwest Rochester Friday night.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the home on 15th Ave. NW near John Adams Middle School. They saw smoke coming from the front door.

In a press release, RFD confirmed six people had exited the home after attempting to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Responders transported one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

RFD estimates damage to the interior of the home to be around $10,000.

