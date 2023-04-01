RFD responds to cooking fire in northwest Rochester
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at a house in northwest Rochester Friday night.
Firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the home on 15th Ave. NW near John Adams Middle School. They saw smoke coming from the front door.
In a press release, RFD confirmed six people had exited the home after attempting to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.
Responders transported one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
RFD estimates damage to the interior of the home to be around $10,000.
