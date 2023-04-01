Intensity and insults rise as lawmakers debate debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) - This year’s debt ceiling debate has a different feel to it for some lawmakers.

The most recent debates over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority generally have been contentious, but resolved before markets started to panic.

But this year, a new Republican majority in the House is itching for a spending showdown.

They blame what they view as excessive federal spending for inflation and for the growing national debt. The past week featured a terse exchange of letters between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. One McCarthy ally, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, says he’s very worried and doesn’t see how the impasse gets resolved.

