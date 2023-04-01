FIRST ALERT: Snowfall and strong winds are likely overnight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all of the showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, we’re now tracking the chance of moderate to heavy snowfall overnight into Saturday morning.

Weather alerts (KTTC)

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for counties in pink tonight. This includes Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge, Freeborn, Worth, Winnebago, and Hancock Counties. These warnings will be in effect until Saturday morning.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for the overnight hours for Goodhue and Steele Counties.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for counties highlighted in purple.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-8″ across all of SE MN and NE IA. Here’s a breakdown of specific locations:

Rochester / Winona: 3-6″

Albert Lea / Austin: 2-6″

Mason City / Charles City / Decorah: 0-2″

We could see 7″+ through Goodhue County and to the north.

Visibility Forecast (KTTC)

Wind gusts (KTTC)

Winds will gust around 30-40 mph tonight, which could drop visibility below a mile at times early Saturday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 30s with strong winds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back to the middle 50s on Sunday with sunny skies and strong winds. Sunshine will continue Monday with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll see another round of showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Nick

