Company out thousands after construction site theft

A construction site was burglarized in northwest Rochester this week.
By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local construction company was shocked this week to find one of its sites in northwest Rochester had been burglarized.

Bob DeWitz of DeWitz Home Builders spoke with KTTC Friday about the crime.

He said Tuesday morning, his contractors noticed some equipment was out of place or outright missing.

“When I got to the house, I noticed that there was a window open, that there were items staged right here that looked like they were going to get put out the window,” DeWitz said.

He also pointed out that the water main was snapped off. His crew is out thousands-of-dollars-worth of equipment.

DeWitz was quick to point out the break-in could have been much worse.

Rochester Police are investigating the burglary.

