Rochester Parks and Rec expresses need to upgrade facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester City Parks and Recreation may be getting a huge upgrade to its parks and forestry division, but it needs some financial help from the state of Minnesota first.

“We’ve added 400 acres of parkland in the last ten years roughly,” said Parks and Forestry Director Mike Nigbur.

On Monday, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson and State Rep. Andy Smith (DFL) introduced House File 1211 in St. Paul. If approved, the bill would grant $17.5 million in state money to help a $35 million project to upgrade the city’s parks and forestry facility.

City leaders say this building is 1960s era, and is in need of an upgrade (KTTC)

“Bigger mowers, bigger trailers, things to manage that space more effectively with the same number of workers,” Nigbur said.

The other half of that $35 million would come from a local source, like a tax levy or referendum.

City leaders say the current facility has not been updated in 60 years, and it needs to catch up to the maintenance needs of Rochester’s growing park infrastructure.

“When you go over there and look at the building itself, it is 1960s era,” Nigbur said. “When you think about safety and environmental sustainability, that space does not have any of that right now.”

As a regular parks user, We Bike Rochester Board Member Nick Miller told me he and other We Bike members would support this project.

“We update our buildings, our sewer systems, our electrical grids, and this is a part of the infrastructure of a growing town, Miller said. “As the community has grown, the infrastructure that supports the community, including the parks system, have to be updated too.”

