Residents hold petition drive to preserve Homer Town Hall

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOMER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Homer Township Board is making moves to build a new Town Hall building with funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) which would mean the demolition of the old Homer Town Hall and schoolhouse.

The historic building was constructed in approximately 1919. From 1919-1970, it functioned as a school.

From 1970 and on, it has served as the Town Hall of Homer where monthly meetings are held and it is used as a voting location for the township.

Some residents are spreading awareness to save this historic Town Hall on Facebook. A petition was also created to oppose the destruction of the building and propose structural renovation of the old Homer Town Hall.

Residents held a petition drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and will hold another from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Residents voiced their concerns after seeing a newspaper notice to secure bids for a new building using ARPA funds that the Homer Township Board applied for earlier in the year. They cited that there was a complete lack of communication.

According to the Homer Township Treasurer, Kim Skappel, on Jan. 10, 2022 the Homer Township Board passed Project #21 which was a resolution that the township will use ARPA funds to pay for a new Town Hall building as part of its effort to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and its negative economic impacts.

However, these plans were put on hold because of four elections scheduled in the old town hall in 2022.

According to Skappel, not a single person out of 1,500 residents of Homer showed up to voice their concerns. Now that the elections are passed, the board wants to move forward with the new construction plan.

Residents passed a motion at the recent annual meeting of the board that in 30 days they need to create a plan to potentially move the old town hall building to a new location.

No additional taxes will be imposed on Homer residents for the new town hall.

Homer residents gather to save the historic town hall/schoolhouse.
Homer residents gather to save the historic town hall/schoolhouse.(Kaylee Dirschel | Kaylee Dirschel)

