First Alert Weather: Severe Storms Today, Heavy Snow Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large and dynamic storm system is moving through the region today, generating showers and thunderstorms in the area with the possibility of locally heavy snowfall developing tonight. Expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through the midday hours before a more widespread cluster of intense thunderstorms develops in the early to mid-afternoon. The strongest activity will likely be in north Iowa, especially east of Mason City. Strong storms will also be possible in southern Minnesota south of Interstate 90, though Rochester won’t be completely exempt from the risk of a few strong storms around the evening commute. The most likely time frame for the severe weather outbreak will be from 2 PM to 7 PM. Right now, the greatest threat will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well as hail with a diameter of one inch or larger. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees in southern Minnesota while North Iowa will experience highs in the low to mid-60s as that part of the local area will be south of the warm front associated with this storm system.

Temps will be in the 40s for most of the day with showers and some thunderstorms likely. Severe storms will be possible in the afternoon. (KTTC)

The area of greatest severe weather risk locally will be northeastern Iowa this afternoon. (KTTC)

Rain will transition to snow late in the evening, especially after 11 PM. Light to moderate snowfall will develop across the area in the overnight hours. Because of the early spring atmospheric dynamics with this storm system, thundersnow will be possible, especially on the Minnesota side of the border, potentially creating some intense snowfall rates. As a result, the range in snowfall totals will be rather broad. As it stands now, locations along and north of Interstate 90 will measure two to five inches of snowfall, and a few spots north of Rochester, including the Twin Cities, will end up with as much as eight or nine inches. Areas south of the interstate highway will measure one to four inches. Strong, gusty north winds will likely cause some blowing snow, creating poor visibility and slick patches on roads and highways. Gusts will reach 40 miles per hour until mid-morning Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Snowfall rates may become intense tonight, so several inches of accumulation will be possible in a short amount of time, especially north of Rochester. (KTTC)

Snowfall from this storm system will wrap up just before sunrise Saturday and cloud cover will clear off fairly quickly. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures climbing to the mid-30s in the afternoon. North winds will be strong at first, causing some blowing snow, but those winds will quickly drop off in the early afternoon. South winds will become a bit strong on Sunday, delivering much warmer air to the area. We’ll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms today with snow likely tonight. Next week will be seasonably cool with rain and some wet snow to go with windy conditions. (KTTC)

Highs next week will be in the seasonably mild 40s and 50s with some rain likely on Tuesday followed by rain and some light snow showers on Wednesday. Expect some strong, gusty winds in the middle part of the upcoming week around that midweek storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s for Easter weekend with spotty showers on Saturday and then mostly sunny skies on Easter Sunday.

Temps will drop dramatically early this weekend, but next week will feature much more seasonable temps. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon evening today with temperatures in the 40s in most spots. Heavy snow will develop tonight wrapping up by sunrise Saturday with several inches of accumulation possible and powerful wins. After a cold and sunny Saturday temperatures will reach the 50s on Sunday. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota #tgif ♬ Breaking News - Breaking News

