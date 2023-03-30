Woman shot in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Cannon Falls Police Department said the woman who was shot on Wednesday in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call of a female that reported being shot at in a residential neighborhood. Officers located the 26-year-old woman that had been shot and after extracting her to a safe area she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level one trauma center.

The 25-year-old suspect remained inside of a home at 301 1st Street N in Cannon Falls until CFPD confirmed he was dead at 5:05 p.m. inside the home.

Neither he nor the shooting victim have been identified.

The scene remained active for several hours as investigators collected evidence to determine what lead to the shooting.

