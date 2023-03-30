Woman shot in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Cannon Falls Police Department said the woman who was shot on Wednesday in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call of a female that reported being shot at in a residential neighborhood. Officers located the 26-year-old woman that had been shot and after extracting her to a safe area she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level one trauma center.

The 25-year-old suspect remained inside of a home at 301 1st Street N in Cannon Falls until CFPD confirmed he was dead at 5:05 p.m. inside the home.

Neither he nor the shooting victim have been identified.

The scene remained active for several hours as investigators collected evidence to determine what lead to the shooting.

Original Story Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.