Winneshiek County authorities warn of rise in scams

Scam
Scam(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is putting out a warning for residents-- scams in the area are increasing.

Sheriff Dan Marx says the scammers are " target="_blank">using many different tactics including blackmail, hacking computers and demanding money. He says the number one weapon against these scams is education. In just the last 2 months, the office recovered 60-thousand dollars in stolen money.

“This is one of these crimes where truly, we have to fight it through prevention,” Marx said. “These scammers, they prey on the numbers. They make 500 scam attempts and they are just fishing for that one that takes the bait.”

The Sheriff says scams dont just impact seniors- people of all ages can fall victim.

