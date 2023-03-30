Rochester residents reflect on failed DM&E expansion plan amid recent train derailments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An overnight train derailment in Minnesota is just the latest in a slew of recent incidents, adding to the growing concern over the safety of the nation’s railroads.

In February, there was a massive train derailment in Ohio, leaking toxic chemicals into the community of East Palestine. There was another derailment only a few days ago in rural North Dakota that also spilled hazardous materials.

Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (NTSB)

Now, crews are responding to another Thursday in Raymond, Minnesota.

Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source: KARE/CNN)

The derailment has some Rochester residents talking about the DM&E railroad plans that failed in 2012.

The plan would have increased the number of trains traveling through downtown Rochester to more than 30 a day.

Many community leaders and residents were concerned about the potential change, including officials from Mayo Clinic and the city of Rochester. They argued the increased rail traffic would threaten safety for downtown drivers and pedestrians.

In 2007, railroad company Canadian Pacific bought DM&E, and years later in 2012 decided to officially drop the Rochester expansion.

KTTC spoke to a former member of the Mayo Clinic public affairs team Tim Geisler who rallied against the project for many years.

“Any city that has a railroad going through it has a concern. I think it’s up to them to continue to press the federal government to make sure that the railroads are operating at a safe manner,” he said.

After the recent uptick in major derailments, some longtime Rochester residents say they’re relieved the expansion fell through.

“Railroads although they are typically safe, things do happen. If those things would happen in a city like Rochester, particularly as a major medical center, we wouldn’t be able to do the evacuation that are being done in these other areas where these accidents are happening,” he said.

Canadian Pacific still owns and operates the downtown Rochester rail system today. KTTC reached out to them for an interview on the Raymond derailment. They sent us back this statement.

Operating safely is foundational to everything CP does. It shapes decisions at every level of the company. For 17 consecutive years CP has been the safest Class 1 railroad in North America by train accident frequency, and in 2022 CP had an all-time best frequency of 0.93, a rate nearly half of what it was a decade ago. CP has doubled its level of infrastructure investment in that decade. Along our entire network, CP collaborates with our customers, suppliers, contractors, industry peers, regulators, government agencies, communities and first responders to prepare for and respond to incidents. We maintain proactive processes and appropriate resources to promptly and effectively respond to a wide range of potential emergencies. We assist first responders in assessing the hazardous materials moving through their communities and the safeguards that are in place to protect against unintentional releases.

