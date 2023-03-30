Rochester pizzeria giving back to families, one slice at a time

Local pizzeria, community support family impacted by house fire
By Olivia Prondzinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local pizza shop, Pasquale Neighborhood Pizzeria, may be making the world a better place one slice at a time.

Families from all over travel to Rochester every day, and some may feel homesick going days without a home cooked meal. Pasquale Presa, owner of Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria has come up with a solution to fix this problem, and he called it the common table.

“Anyone, from anywhere in the world is welcome in our home, this is our home, this is a neighborhood place and for us it’s just like how I grew up in a small town, we shared, and we share here,” Presa said.

Presa said the common table is for people less fortunate and in the meantime, they get to enjoy a slice or even a whole pie, so they have something warm to eat.

“In the Rochester community downtown, we make it a point that it is very important that we are part of a community, part of a neighborhood,” Presa explained.

The staff said the best part about the common table, is being able to provide some ease to families undergoing treatment at the clinic.

“How can you charge a family that’s already going through certain unease for us we recognize that, our staff sees it and we just say we have it, we’ve got you covered,” Presa said.

He said this gives him self-worth, growing up in a small town with almost nothing and giving back reminds Presa of his roots.

Presa said he wants people to pay it forward when they can.

