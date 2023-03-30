Remembering a Plainview sports legend: Jarvis Anderson

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s not everywhere you have the same baseball coach from 5 years old to 18 years old and beyond, but for some in Plainview that was the case, under head baseball coach Jarvis Anderson. Anderson passed away at the age of 89 Monday. His daughter Jessica says he had a stroke and also was battling dementia.

“I was 5 years old when he first coached me, and I’m about 55 now, and Jarvis has been a part of my life ever since,” Mike Buringa said.

Buringa is now an elementary teacher in Lewiston, but it’s very easy for him to remember his times on the baseball diamond with Jarvis.

He was known by just that - Jarvis. Thousands of people have joined a Facebook group to remember the former Plainview counselor and baseball coach.

He leaves behind his wife and five children as well as many grandchildren. Three of his children visited KTTC this week to share memories about their father. To see more comments from his family and friends, watch the attached video.

Anderson had many accolades in life, but his biggest success on the baseball field was one Plainview still remembers today, the 1978 Class A baseball championship.

The funeral service will be Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Plainview with Pastor Bob Blanshan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joachim’s Cemetery with military rights being performed by the Color Guard from the Plainview American Legion. Visitation is Friday, March 31, from 5 – 8 p.m.

