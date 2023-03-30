President Biden to visit Minnesota on Monday

FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for...
FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - President Joe Biden will be traveling to Minnesota on Monday.

Biden is stopping in Minneapolis on April 3 as part of his administration’s Investing in America Tour.

The president will discuss his economic agenda and its impact on the state.

He plans to highlight legislation signed into law like the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science ACT, and Inflation Reduction Act.

In the announcement, White House officials say that more than $2 billion of new investment has come to Minnesota as a result of those laws.

That includes $25 million to Duluth to help rebuild a two-mile section of West Superior Street in Lincoln Park to include an integrated multimodal corridor, electric vehicle charging stations, green infrastructure, and above-ground streetscapes.

The administration also pointed to incentives that helped Heliene expand its solar panel manufacturing facility in Mt. Iron.

The visit is part of a three-week barnstorm to more than 20 other states.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
ADU
City of Rochester launches accessory dwelling pilot program
Rochester police investigating burglary at home under construction
Rochester police investigating burglary at home under construction
Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home to host community open house

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz will speak to the Minnesota legislature on Apr. 19, at 7 p.m. In the address, the...
Gov. Walz (DFL) announces 2023 State of State Address
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project