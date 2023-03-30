Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
Fentanyl pills
Mother admits to Rochester police baby ingested fentanyl
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement

Latest News

Scam
Winneshiek County authorities warn of rise in scams
NWS Spotter Training
Getting trained on how to storm spot could save lives
MARCH's KIDS WITH COURAGE
MARCH KWC
The Rusty Nickel Burns Down
Iowa boutique up in flames after fourteen years of business
Benson Sanford
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Benson Sanford