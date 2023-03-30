Person found dead in downtown Rochester

Police were called to the scene on First Street SE near the Civic Center Ramp.
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Rochester.

Rochester Police were called to the area of First Street Southeast outside the Civic Center Ramp around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Scene on First Street SE in Rochester.
The nature of the death is unknown or if the person was a man or a woman.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

