Person found dead in downtown Rochester
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Rochester.
Rochester Police were called to the area of First Street Southeast outside the Civic Center Ramp around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The nature of the death is unknown or if the person was a man or a woman.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.
