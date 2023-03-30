Person found dead in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Rochester.

Rochester Police were called to the area of First Street Southeast outside the Civic Center Ramp around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Scene on First Street SE in Rochester. (KTTC)

The nature of the death is unknown or if the person was a man or a woman.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

