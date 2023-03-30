MnDOT begins bridge inspection season in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists in southeast Minnesota should be alert for Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) bridge inspection crews working on the roads beginning Monday, April 3 as they evaluate approximately 1,120 bridges during the season.

According to MnDOT, bridge inspectors will evaluate approximately 410 structures for MnDOT and 640 bridges for cities and counties during this season.

The inspections are routine to ensure safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather, and other elements on the structure.

The first inspections are scheduled for the city of Rochester at four locations in the city on Monday, April 3.

Motorists should watch for lane closures when bridges are scheduled for inspection.

MnDOT will be inspecting Mississippi River bridges in June in Wabasha (Hwy 60) and Winona (Hwy 43) for its annual reviews of these bridges.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

